ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Millions of Americans will be hitting the road on Wednesday for a long holiday weekend.
July 3 is one of the busiest travel days of the summer. Not only will the roads be more crowded due to holiday travel, there will be increased wait times at the airport as well.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to draw an estimated 12.1 million people to the airport from July 3 through peak travel day, Sunday, July 7.
TSA expects a record setting summer overall, with 263 million passengers and crew members projected to pass through checkpoints nationwide through Labor Day.
Travelers should arrive at the airport early to ensure ample time for traffic, parking and navigating through the terminal. TSA advises passengers to arrive two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours prior to international flights.
Passengers should also check-in for flights ahead of time to allow ample time to get through security and to the gate.
