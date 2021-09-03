ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Whether you’re traveling by air or by roadways, expect the skies and the highways to be packed.
“Labor Day is big and it’s getting busy as you can see here the numbers will be high we expect to see 1.3 billion passengers from Thursday yesterday to Tuesday which is pretty substantial,” explained Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Andrew Gobeil.
Both Friday and Saturday they are expecting to see a total of 230,000 passengers, which was just an average day prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We did take a Covid test I’m not sure about everyone’s vaccination status though, “Passenger Angie Norman told CBS46 she’s going to Miami for a family wedding and will be staying inside as opposed to going out on the town…“because we are definitely not trying to catch corona,” Norman goes on to say.
Passenger Felisha Brown says with the number of those affected by covid-19 on the rise and the delta variant running rampant she is a little nervous about flying.
“This is a surprise trip for me so… I’m nervous but I’m excited as well at the same time,” Felisha said.
Her husband is encouraging everyone to do what is best for them.
“Everyone’s not going to feel comfortable I think you just got to do what’s best for you and yours,” said Felisha’s husband Brian Brown.
While the airport is maintaining COVID-19 protocol, requiring social distancing, mask, with access to more than 500 hand sanitizer stations.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety is ramping up patrols and conducting road checks participating in a campaign in effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways.
Last year’s Labor Day ended with 17 fatal crashes reported resulting in 19 fatalities.
Georgia State Patrol investigated 13 of the fatal crashes, which included 15 deaths.
“Everything has just been so crazy these past almost 2 years now I’m hoping this pandemic can go away and we can go back to living life semi-normal,” said passenger Matthew Burns.
