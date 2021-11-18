ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Alpharetta police have arrested 17-year-old Cameron Walker and 18-year-old Jonathan Murray on suspicion of robbery and murder in connection to the death of Connor Mediate.
The arrests come after a monthslong investigation stemming from an Oct. 14 incident at Collingwood Apartments.
Police identified the two Milton High School student-athletes as the alleged assailants.
The teens were arrested right after the conclusion of Milton High School's season opener game.
The case remains under investigation and the Alpharetta Police Department requests that anyone with pertinent information contact the department tip line at 678-297-6307.
