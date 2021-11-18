UPDATE (CBS46) — A Fulton County judge has denied bond for the two student-athletes accused of killing Connor Mediate.
“It’s just kind of really shocking and weird to hear that. when I played with them they were always really nice to me I would have never thought that. We are all just waiting to see what happens," said Milton High School Junior Henry Bobe.
The teens are being held in Fulton County Jail on murder and robbery charges. An investigation remains ongoing.
CBS46 reached out to the Fulton County School District who said they will not comment on this matter.
Initial Story Below
______________________________________________________________
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Alpharetta police have arrested 17-year-old Cameron Walker and 18-year-old Jonathan Murray on suspicion of robbery and murder in connection to the death of Connor Mediate.
The arrests come after a monthslong investigation stemming from an Oct. 14 incident at Collingwood Apartments.
Police identified the two Milton High School student-athletes as the alleged assailants.
The teens were arrested right after the conclusion of Milton High School's season opener game. They are expected to make an appearance in court at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The case remains under investigation and the Alpharetta Police Department requests that anyone with pertinent information contact the department tip line at 678-297-6307.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Is Head Coach Allen Whitehart being held accountable for kids he recruits from out of the school district to play for his #2 Nationally Ranked Basketball Program? Did these alleged murderers even live in the school district? Hang Connor Mediate's St. Francis Varsity Football jersey next to the Championship banners hanging in the Milton Gymnasium to remind people what has been sacrificed for victory.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.