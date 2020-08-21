MILTON (CBS46)--A local high school teacher has died from carbon monoxide poisoning, and at least six more are recovering from exposure.
Milton police and fire officials responded to a carbon monoxide alarm call at the Wyndham Townhomes on Regatta Grove Thursday afternoon. According to the city's facebook page, at least seven people were found to have been exposed at the time.
One of those people, Patricia Mann, reportedly died from the exposure. Mann was a social studies teacher at Cambridge High School. In a letter to parents, the school says it is offering support to students in the wake of the difficult news.
The situation is still under investigation, but officials say they believe the exposure at the townhomes was caused by an unoccupied vehicle left accidentally running in one of the townhome's garages.
Milton Fire units and the gas company determined it is safe for residents to return to their homes.
