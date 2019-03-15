Milton, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Milton.
Police are currently looking for 20 year-old Andres Resendiz Hernandez in connection to the assault.
It all comes after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Hernandez on February 12.
Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He's described as a Hispanic male standing about 5'7" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Milton Police at 678-242-2614.
