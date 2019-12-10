MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Milton police are trying to find whoever stopped and approached three children while they were playing outside. Officers said it happened Saturday evening in the Kingsley Estates neighborhood.
“We’ve stepped up our patrols in the area just in case,” said Milton police Captain Charles Barstow.
Police said three children reported a man in a dark-colored sedan had stopped and asked them to help him look for a lost child in the woods.
According to an incident report, when the man began to get out of his car, the kids grabbed their things and went inside. The man is described as white or tan and wearing sunglasses.
“We have cut-through traffic,” said Phillip Kennedy, who lives in the neighborhood. “We have strangers in here now.”
Kennedy said many of the neighborhood’s residents have security cameras.
“We checked our video surveillance and we saw a dark-colored four-door sedan circling the neighborhood twice and we’ll be reaching out to detectives with that information.”
He said residents have wanted the neighborhood gated for some time but said the main road belongs to the city of Milton.
“It connects from 372 to Freemanville so we get a lot of strangers,” he explained.
A spokesperson from the city of Milton said;
“Any neighborhood with a security gate must have all private roads. In order to put up a security gate, the City would have to relinquish ownership to every road in the subdivision. Privatization of the roads also means that the City is no longer responsible for upkeep of the roads, street lights and stormwater system. The Kinsley Estates HOA began the process of privatization with an Initial Hearing in front of Council in September of 2018: “Consideration to Accept the Application for Abandonment” (of the road by the city). It was approved by Mayor and Council. The next step in the process is for the HOA to submit all supporting documents, and they have not done so to this point.”
Milton police hope to generate more information and tips from putting out this story. If you saw anything unusual in the neighborhood or have any surveillance video, contact Detective Logan Pacheo at logan.bolen@cityofmiltonga.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.