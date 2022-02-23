Milton police searching for women accused of stealing tithe from church mailbox

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Milton police are looking for two women accused of stealing a number of tithe checks from the mailbox of a local church.
Initial reports of the tithe check theft came in on Feb. 1. Days later, on Feb. 5,
a van was captured on surveillance video in what appeared to be another tithe theft.
At around 4:30 p.m., two women were seen exiting the van. One of the women shielded the mailbox with a jacket. Police have not been able to confirm whether the women in the video were stealing mail, but say the situation appeared suspicious. At this time, they are persons of interest in the investigation.
The vehicle seen in the video is a 2006 to 2011 Kia Sedona.
If anyone has information on these subjects, contact Det. Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us
