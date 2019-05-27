MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) Beginning Tuesday, some residents in Milton will have to make adjustments as crews will close a roadway for several months for a culvert repair.
Birmingham Road will be closed from May 28-August 1 as crews replace a culvert over a stream that empties into Sargent Lake.
The roadway has entrances to several large subdivisions. Only local traffic will be able to travel down Birmingham Road during the construction.
Roads affected include Milton Point, Manor Trace, Canterbury Chase, Day Road, Old Field Road and Turtle Creek Lane.
Commuters who usually travel in the area will have to Freemanville and Henderson roads as an alternate route.
