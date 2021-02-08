A Milton teenager arrested in connection to the attack on our nation’s Capitol is no stranger to the law.
He was arrested Friday, but it’s not his first run in in with police.
A quick look at the social media accounts for 18-year-old Bruno Joseph Cua shows his love for trucks, guns, and fishing.
But some other questionable posts and videos were deleted after his arrest Friday.
“It’s evidence that’s indisputable, so it’s an easy case when you have that kind of evidence,” said former FBI agent, M. Quentin Williams.
Cua is facing charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol last month.
FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Milton home -- and arrested him on the spot.
“What the FBI will do is, they’ll get those who are most vulnerable, and they’ll get them to be first adopters, give them an opportunity, and they’ll then give up names of others,” Williams added.
Cua is one of at least a half dozen people from Georgia arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.
A 34-year-old Donald Trump supporter from Kennesaw, Rosanne Boyland, was trampled to death while attempting to get inside the capitol.
“Hundreds of people will be arrested, and so we’re going to start to see a lot of plea deals,” Williams said.
This isn’t Cua’s only run in with the law. A police report from the City of Milton shows in December, Cua was speeding in the parking lot at Birmingham Falls Elementary with a large Trump flag blowing in the wind and blaring his horn while kids were in the area.
He was cited for violating the city’s disturbance ordinance.
“They join a group, no matter what the group’s calling is, looking for a feeling of belonging,” added Williams.
Williams says Cua could be facing several years in prison.
“There is a strong sense of making people accountable,” said Williams.
Calls and emails to Cua, his family, and his attorney were not returned.
