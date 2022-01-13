ATLANTA (CBS46) – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrest of a woman in connection to a fire in December in Fulton County.
Erica Vosges, 30, is being charged with arson in the 1st degree.
The fire occurred on Dec. 10, at Vosges' 1322-square-foot home on Avensong Village Circle in Milton.
“The fire caused a large amount of damage to the second story of the home,” said Commissioner King. “Our canine unit was deployed, and swiftly alerted to the presence of accelerants.”
The investigation is ongoing.
