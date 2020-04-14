DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two miniature horses spooked by the storms were able to escape their corral on Monday.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the two horses took off from their stable and damaged a fence in the process. They didn't make it too far as officers caught up with them in an area near Stratmor Road.
Fortunately, no injuries were sustained.
