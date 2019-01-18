After getting evicted late last summer, residents of the Darlington Apartments are thanking a local organization for helping them find new homes. The evictions prompted protests from the residents and that’s when Buckhead Christian Ministry stepped in.
“I am grateful to them for stepping up to the plate,” Bostic told CBS46. “I’ve even had to use them after I moved to go to their food pantry because moving is expensive, and even after I moved I had a lot of expenses.”
The non-profit said stepping in was the moral thing to do; but helping the 35 households has caused a financial strain.
“This was not budgeted and hit our pockets immediately for $40,000 in a matter of 60 days trying to relocate folks at the end of the year,” said Keeva Kase, the CEO of Buckhead Christian Ministry.
Kase said BCM will spend between $100,000 to $150,000 this year helping provide services for the former tenants from housing, to rent and utilities, to food and clothing. He said Piedmont Hospital and other local foundations have pitched in to help BCM with funding for this year, but the staff is still in need.
“We are still not whole,” Kase told CBS46. “We would like to think that the folks who caused this displacement would work with the community and work with us and make the ministry whole.”
Kase said the developers who are renovating The Darlington apartments should help pay.
“I don’t think that the community, the churches, and individuals and their philanthropy, should subsidize individual’s profits, especially when those profits are made off of the backs of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Kase said. “There is a better way of doing business and I would encourage all business folks who go about improving our community to think about those are affected things like gentrification--things like rehabilitating The Darlington. There was a better way to do it.”
Bostic, who is disabled and reliant on disability assistance, said she is speaking up for people like her in need of more affordability in the city.
“I feel that the city of Atlanta, when they got rid of all of the affordable housing they got rid of all the public housing they changed the dynamics of the city changed,” Bostic said. “Affordable housing is a right. We should be able to live. We should be able to work. People should be able to come home and they shouldn’t have to worry that ‘oh, I have to go live in an extended stay,’ or I have to worry about if they’re going to put me out in 60 days because now they want to build condos.”
CBS46 reached out to the Sandy Springs-based developers Varden Capital Properties/Hammond Residential via telephone, email, and an office visit. Requests for a response were not returned before this story aired Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.