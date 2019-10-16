DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Some students sustained minor injuries during a crash involving their school bus in Dawson County early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in front of the J&S Kitchen on Highway 53 east in Dawsonville.
According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, the injured students are being held back by medical personnel for evaluation. No serious injuries were sustained.
The uninjured students were taken to school by another bus.
No word on the other vehicle or vehicles involved.
