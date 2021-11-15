ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police escorted a group of minors from Atlantic Station in midtown on Saturday night. Video posted to the online social media account ATLScoop shows officers in cruisers, with blue lights flashing and sirens blaring, as the young men walk down the street.
Police said the juveniles were fighting at the popular shopping district when 911 was called.
According to an Atlantic Station spokesperson, “A 6 p.m. curfew is strictly enforced, and all youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m. Juvenile groups of more than 4 will be dispersed, and no individuals under 21 years of age are permitted on property after 11 p.m.”
Atlanta police say they were able to safely escort the juveniles the property without incident.
