LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – A secure car seat likely saved the life of an infant who was involved in a crash that killed his mother on Saturday in Lithonia.
The family of that baby is now calling him their Miracle Baby Larry.
Dekalb County police said officers responded to the accident around 7 p.m. at Browns Mill Road and East Saddleridge Drive.
When police arrived, they saw a vehicle upside down in an embankment.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Valencia Merit, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Now Merit’s fiancé and family are finding ways to be strong for the one-month-old baby.
Jackie William, the victim’s grandmother said she is heartbroken.
“It’s really devastating and that’s the worst part about the situation; we are going to miss her so much. He is never going to know his mother,” she said.
