ATLANTA (CBS46) — Today, Adam Murphy's organization Miracle For Mom donated a big check to the Emory Brain Health Center.
Murphy is a reporter for CBS46.
So far, his organization has donated more than $100K to the Brain Health Center. Today's check was for $30,000.
Miracle For Mom raises money for organizations dedicated to finding treatments and cures for brain diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.