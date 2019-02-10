FLOYD COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Authorities in Floyd County are looking for missing 16-year-old Tatiana Clifton.
Clifton is described at 5'05", weighs around 120 pounds and has tattoos of flowers on her arm and shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "PDR" written on in and gray leggings.
Anyone with information on her location is advised to contact police.
