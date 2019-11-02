DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia in Gwinnett.
Paul Anthony Parker, 54, was reported missing by his sister from their home on Herrington Road in unincorporated Duluth.
Police say Parker was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on November 1.
He was reported wearing a grey sweater and grey pants, grey shoes, and a black baseball cap.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
