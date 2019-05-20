LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett Police have located a 62-year-old named Gwendolyn Hugberd who was reported missing Monday afternoon.
Gwendolyn, who also goes by the nickname "Sisco" was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of the Retreat at Riverside Apartments on Duluth Hwy. she found at 10:30 p.m. unharmed, resting in a breezeway of an adjacent apartment complex.
Family became concerned when they had not heard from Gwendolyn. She recently moved to the area and is still unfamiliar with her surroundings. Family also said she does not have her ID or cell phone on her.
