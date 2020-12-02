Jyquavias Webb

DeKalb County Police are enlisting the public to help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Jyquavias Webb was last seen Wednesday boarding a bus near Constitution Road. The teen was last known to have on a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you see him, call 911 or DeKalb Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710

