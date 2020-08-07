ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 14-year-old teen is missing after last being seen getting into a rideshare on August 3.
Amore Murphy was last known to have on a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white and gold sneakers. The teen is described as 5'4", weighs around 140 lbs. and has black hair that is dyed blond. She was picked up around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of King Charles Road SW.
Investigators say the rideshare vehicle is not considered suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amore is asked to call 911 or Atlanta Police Department’s Youth Squad unit at 404-546-4260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.