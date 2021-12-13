FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Four adults have been arrested for human trafficking in Fulton County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
Georgia's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue a 14-year-old victim. The victim had been missing for approximately seven weeks at the time of the recovery in Febuary 2021.
A summary of the charges against the four individuals is included below.
- Jody Netter: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Rape, Child Molestation and Cruelty to Children. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison plus 40 years.
- Raphel Olivia Sewer: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison.
- Courdale Thayer: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Cruelty to Children, False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison plus 40 years.
- Jahaundria Seabron: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison.
A Fulton County Magistrate Court issued the arrest warrants* for Netter and Sewer on Nov. 2, 2021. Arrest warrants* for Thayer and Seabron were issued on Dec. 6, 2021.
The following law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit
South Fulton Police Department
Union City Police Department
Homeland Security Investigations
