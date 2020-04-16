GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 2-year-old Griffin girl has been found safe, after an Amber Alert on Thursday morning.
Amina was believed to be in the company of Johnetta Taylor, 21, and was reported missing since Wednesday. The pair was last seen in a 2014 gray Chevrolet Cruze that was missing the rear bumper. The car had a Georgia license tag of RSP6855.
On Thursday, police made an arrest but have not yet released further details on this incident.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 as new details arise.
