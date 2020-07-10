MISSING: 67-year-old man missing in Gwinnett County

DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Dacula man who was last seen on Wednesday.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Harvey Sullivan, 67, was last seen at his home on Fairmont Park Drive at around 4 a.m.
According to officers, his girlfriend woke up and found that the door to the garage was not fully closed, and Harvey was gone. Police said, he did not take his wallet or cell phone with him.
Harvey was described in blue t-shirt and may be wearing a ball cap and carrying a red backpack.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.