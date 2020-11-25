Atlanta Police is calling on the pubic for assistance in locating 86-year-old Floyd Johnson. The southwest Atlanta resident was last seen around 9 a.m. on the eve of Thanksgiving.
Investigators say Mr. Floyd has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was last seen in the 2000 block of Philip's Drive. He is believed to be driving his 2005 Ford Taurus with GA tag AYK6668.
The vehicle was last spotted in the area of Ponce de Leon and Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
