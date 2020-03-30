STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) An Alabama college student reported missing last week has been found alive in a Stockbridge hospital, according to AL.com.
The Anniston, Alabama Police Department posted to Facebook, saying that Joani Love Bryant, 21, a student at Alabama A&M University, was last seen on March 23, leaving her home on foot.
She did not have any contact with her family until her mother, Sherrie Meadows, told AL.com that she received a call about 8 a.m. Sunday from the hospital in Stockbridge, saying her daughter was there. Meadows also told AL.com that her daughter was admitted Saturday night but she did not know the reason.
It is unclear how she got to Georgia.
