ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia State Troopers searching for 7-month-old Sarah Grossman have located the baby and she is safe.
Grossman was found early Wednesday morning after she was reported missing from a home in the 190 block of Scandia Circle in Athens on Tuesday.
Authorities believe 26-year-old Steven Grossman had taken Sarah but it's unclear if she was found with him.
The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release that a suspect is in custody but it didn't identify the suspect as Steven Grossman.
The pair were believed to be travelling in the Cobb County area in a dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with tag GA-CC57701.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens Police Department at 706-546-5900.
