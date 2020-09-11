ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police needs the public's assistance locating Mrs. Raquel Barlowe. The 67-year-old has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say she reportedly suffers from Dementia. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Piedmont Avenue NE riding a multicolored bicycle.
Mrs. Barlowe is described as 5'4", weighing 108 lbs., has black-gray hair and brown eyes. She had on a dark colored shirt, black leggings and a helmet.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
