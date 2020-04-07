UNINCORPORATED LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A boy with special needs reported missing by his mother on Monday is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.
Jecolia Karikari-Prempe, 13, was reported missing by his mother Monday night from their home on Sweet Ashley Way in unincorporated Loganville. His mother told police the boy had slipped out of the home while she was showering.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the 3000 block of Langley Road. There they found Karikari-Pempe dead after he was struck by a red minivan while attempting to cross Athens Highway.
The driver of the vehicle is not expected to face any charges.
