CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old was reported missing from the Carrollton area on the Fourth of July.
Nohelia Nohemi Galeas Flores was last seen in the 200 block of North Winds Boulevard. She is believed to be with 25-year-old Wilson Morales, according to Carrollton Police.
The teen is likely being transported in a black 1998 Honda Civic with Georgia tag RKU6160. The duo may also be travelling northbound on Hwy 27.
Anyone with information of the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact 911.
