Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old from Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday morning in Stockbridge.
Henry County Police say Salvatore Masone was last seen in the area of Edison Drive around 11 a.m.
Masone was described wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, white AirForce 1 shoes, and black durag.
If you have any information about where Masone might be, you are asked to contact Henry County Police.
