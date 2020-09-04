CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News was at the scene when a missing City of South Fulton child was found.
Several crews spent hours trying to locate Aidan Jester. The 10-year-old was reported missing from his home on Volion Parkway in City of South Fulton around 8 p.m. Search crews ended their search around 3 a.m.
It is unclear what prompted Jester to leave his home.
Stay with CBS46 for updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
