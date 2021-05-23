SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton Police are searching for 11-year-old Gabrielle Faith Troy.
She is an African-American female, with brown hair, 5 feet tall and weighs 109 pounds.
Police said Gabrielle left home on May 21st around 7:00pm.
She was last seen with another juvenile an hour later in the Publix Plaza at 5829 Campbellton Road.
The family and the South Fulton Police Department are concerned for Gabrielle’s safety.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
