CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) Clarkston Police have located a missing disabled man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last seen early Tuesday morning driving away from his home.
Willie Beard, 79, was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans when he left his home on Plantation Drive in Clarkston around 6:45 a.m. He was driving a black 1996 Mercedes E320.
The department said Wednesday morning that Beard was located in good health.
