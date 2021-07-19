CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are seeking your help in locating 15-year-old Breanna Browning.
On Tuesday around 7:04 a.m., Clayton County Police responded to a missing persons call in the 1000 block of Garden Lake Drive, Riverdale, GA.
Officers say they learned Breanna Browning was last seen on July 18 at 4:30 a.m., sitting in her home before leaving her residence.
Breanna Browning is described as 5'5," 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and black and white Shaq tennis shoes.
According to officers, Browning has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information on Breanna Browning's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477- 3747.
