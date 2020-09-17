CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old woman named Alesia Miller.
Miller was last seen Sept. 10 at a care facility. Police say she has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder, and suffers from multiple personalities -- one of which is the personality of an adolescent child.
Miller is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 5'05" and weighs around 246 lbs. There is no clothing description.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alesia Miller is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
