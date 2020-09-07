CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Randy Smith II who was last seen September 4.
Police say Smith was last seen leaving his apartment on foot in the 5900 block of Hwy 85 around 8:25 p.m. Smith, who is diagnosed with Schizophrenia, has not been seen since last Friday.
The 35-year-old has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 6'02", weighs 230 lbs., and was last known to have on jeans and a red t-shirt.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Randy Smith II is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.