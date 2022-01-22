CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department issued a BOLO for 11-year-old Alayna McWilliams Saturday.
McWilliams was reported missing on the 3300 block of Rock Creek Drive in Rex on Jan. 20, and was last seen entering a black newer model Chevrolet Impala.
McWilliams was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, yellow shirt, khaki pants, and Vans sneakers.
If you have any information on where McWilliams could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.