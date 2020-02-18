PEACH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A desperate search to find 23-year-old Anitra Gunn came to an end on Tuesday when Peach County law enforcement located the college student's body.
“We’ve been looking everywhere, like we’ve been near the park really just looking everywhere,” said one man.
Police said Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day on Chestnut Hills Road.
The following day her car was found damaged and abandoned just a few miles away on Belle Street.
“This is completely abnormal behavior for her,” said Lawrence Spurgeon, Fort Valley Director of Public Safety.
Spurgeon said Gunn kept a routine, going to school and work. She is a student at Fort Valley State University. Spurgeon said she regularly checked in with her family and friends.
“Anytime you have a pattern that’s changed like this, yes we do consider it suspicious,” he told reporters.
