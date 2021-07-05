COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who went missing Sunday night was found dead Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.
A Mattie's Call was issued after Terri Mullins Allen, 65, disappeared after leaving her home on Old Carrollton Road between 7 and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Her body was found Monday afternoon about a mile away from her home.
"The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support during the search and ask that you please keep Mrs. Allen’s family in your thoughts and prayers during the very difficult time," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.
Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.
