DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of Louis Hernan-Ocampo has reported the 72-year-old as missing.
Ocampo was last seen Tuesday morning when he left the family home on a black trek bike. He was wearing a black helmet, khaki shorts, a white t-shirt with a Tommy logo, and grey Nike shoes.
The 72-year-old is described as 5'4" and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
