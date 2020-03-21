DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police searching for a missing teen last seen Friday night have located her and she is safe.
The department tweeted the good news Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.
Haylee Dingler, 14, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday night and was wearing a gray Lynyrd Skynard shirt, black shorts and red van shoes.
Dingler is 5'3" and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the DCSO at 706-344-3535.
#BOLOHaylee Dingler, 14 years oldHt: 5’03”Wt: 150 lbsBrown hair with blonde highlights. Last seen at 7pm March 20, 2020 wearing gray Lynard skynard shirt, black shorts and red van shoes. If anyone has any information regarding Haylee please contact the DCSO at 706-344-3535. pic.twitter.com/HvpGlmGG3L— Dawson County Sheriff’s Office (@dawsonCOsheriff) March 21, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.