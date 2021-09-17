DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Douglas County 16-year-old girl.
Mattaneeka Bennett was last seen leaving her home on Sept. 5.
The Douglas County deputies believe she may be in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Investigator Jay Smith with any information at 770-920-4992 or jsmith@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
