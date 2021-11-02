DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Deputies are seeking your help in finding a missing Douglas County teen.
16-year-old Jahon Fuller was last seen at his home on Oct. 27. Around 4:30 a.m., his father woke up to find Fuller gone. The next day, his family received a strange texts from Fuller saying 'I'm going West to get easier work' along with “the south having high poverty rates.”
Fuller's family told officers that he has autism and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.
His mother added that Fuller doesn't easily take to strangers, has no friends, but enjoys playing video games on his PlayStation.
His parents fear he was lured out of the residence on Midway Road by a stranger who befriended him online, according to police.
Investigators believe Fuller may be in Dodge County.
Anyone with information that could help deputies find Fuller is asked to please call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4992.
