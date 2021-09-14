BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies need your help locating a missing Barrow County mother of two.
Jessica Worsham was last seen on Tuesday, September 14 in the Winder area. Deputies also reported that she was last seen with her two children.
Worsham is believed to be driving a 2005 white Chevrolet Malibu.
If you have any information on Worsham's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.