VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking your help in locating a missing Villa Rica woman who was last seen late July.
34-year-old Brittany Leighanne Camp was last seen in the 700 block of Ithica Gin Road on July 26.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office reported that her family have not heard from her since July and recently reported her as missing.
Camp is known to frequent local motels and areas within Villa Rica.
It is not believed that Brittany has a cell phone on her person at this time, say deputies.
The family has noted that it is common practice for her not to be in constant communication with them, however, out of an abundance of concern they have filed a missing person report in hopes of locating her safe, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Investigator Cory Millsap at 770-830-5916 or by email at cmillsap@carrollsheriff.com.
