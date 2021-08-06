DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Police need help finding 5-year old Lovell Barnett, who has reportedly been missing for 4 months.
Lovell's grandmother reported him missing to DKPD on August 2, after not seeing him since April of this year.
Lovell’s mother told investigators that in mid-April of this year she left her son in the care of an acquaintance near Candler Road and Rainbow Drive and shortly after, became incarcerated in a nearby jurisdiction.
While incarcerated, the Lovell’s mother said her son remained in the care of the acquaintance who told her he was turned over to DCFS.
The identity of the acquaintance has not been confirmed and DCFS confirmed that no child matching the five-year-old’s description is in their care.
At this time, his mother is not considered a suspect.
Anyone who has seen Lovell or know his whereabouts is sked to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
