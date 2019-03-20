Floyd County, GA (CBS46) A man reported missing Tuesday night in Rome and the subject of a Mattie's Call has been found dead near his home.
Dicky Stewart, 69, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on the 5800 block of Alabama Highway in Rome.
The Floyd County Police Department posted an update on Stewart to their departmental Twitter feed Wednesday morning, saying he was found near his home.
They also offered condolences to his family.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.