HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirms a body found in Lake Lanier is a Gainesville man reported missing in early February.
Brian Ferguson, 33, was last seen by family members on February 1 and officially reported as missing on February 9. At that time, Ferguson reportedly told family members “he just needed to go clear his head”.
Officials found his truck abandoned with a flat tire by the lake but his body wasn't found until Saturday in 'Fisherman's Cove.'
